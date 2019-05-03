Confident of victory: Rebel Cong candidate Shakeel Ahmad

(Bihar) [India], May 3 (ANI): Rebel and former Union Shakeel Ahmad, who is contesting as an independent from Lok Sabha constituency exuded confidence about his victory claiming that several parties have extended him support.

is pitted against Ashok Yadav, son of four-time and (VIP) candidate

"I do not feel like I am fighting independently from I am getting support from many political parties. The (CPI) has extended its support. Pappu Yadav and Kanhaiya Kumar also came forward to support me. I'm confident enough that I will win with a good margin in Madhubani," told speaking to ANI.

"I am not disappointed with the party's decision because I am getting support in the district from the party," added.

On being asked why Congress has detained him from the party, Ahmad said: "These are all rumours, this news has no facts. I just want to say I belong to Congress and I will remain a for the lifetime."

Bihar's Madhubani will go to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Elections will be held on May 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.

