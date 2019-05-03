Confident of victory: Rebel Cong candidate Shakeel Ahmad

-
Madhubani (Bihar) [India], May 3 (ANI): Rebel Congress leader and former Union Minister Shakeel Ahmad, who is contesting as an independent from Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency exuded confidence about his victory claiming that several parties have extended him support.
Ahmad is pitted against Ashok Yadav, son of four-time BJP MP Hukmdev Narayan Yadav and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) candidate Badri Kumar Purbe.
"I do not feel like I am fighting independently from Madhubani. I am getting support from many political parties. The Communist Party of India (CPI) has extended its support. Pappu Yadav and Kanhaiya Kumar also came forward to support me. I'm confident enough that I will win with a good margin in Madhubani," Ahmad told speaking to ANI.
"I am not disappointed with the Congress party's decision because I am getting support in the district from the Congress party," Ahmad added.
On being asked why Congress has detained him from the party, Ahmad said: "These are all rumours, this news has no facts. I just want to say I belong to Congress and I will remain a Congressman for the lifetime."
Bihar's Madhubani will go to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Elections will be held on May 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.
