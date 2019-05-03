Delhi: Man and his girlfriend arrested for killing former's wife

Police on Wednesday arrested a man and his girlfriend for allegedly killing the former's wife in Delhi's area. The husband and his school-time girlfriend allegedly killed the woman in a bid to reunite.

"On March 16, the victim, identified as Pooja Rai, was found dead in her house in area. The victim was later taken to hospital by her husband The duo also had planted a fake suicide letter to cover up the crime," said DCP South-West district Devender Arya.

"Homicide was found to be the cause of death in the post-mortem report pointing the needle of suspicion at the husband and his girlfriend. On April 1, after sustained interrogation both the accused confessed to their crime leading to their subsequent arrest," added the

The accused identified as and Padma Tiwari, have been arrested and further investigation in the case is on, added the

Having failed in convincing his family members to marry his girlfriend, Rahul had married Pooja in April 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)