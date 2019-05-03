Doctor held for killing woman flatmate in central Delhi

A doctor has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old woman by slitting her throat in his flat in Ranjeet Nagar on Wednesday, said Friday.

The accused, Dr Chander Prakash Verma, was arrested by the Inter-State Cell of the Crime Branch from Roorkee in Uttarakhand on Friday while trying to commit suicide, the police said.

The woman, also a doctor and the 27-year-old accused, a doctor at a private hospital in Karol Bagh, were living in separate rooms in a third-floor flat in Ranjit Nagar.

According to police, the woman identified as Garima Mishra and the accused were colleagues at the hospital and her had provided her with accommodation in a room of his flat after guessing that the woman was attracted to him.

However after the deceased left her hospital job to prepare for her MD, Verma said he felt that she had started avoiding him.

"The accused felt that the woman was avoiding him. On the day of the incident, Verma entered her room and had a scuffle with her during which the accused strangulated the deceased. The accused than brutally slit the throat of the deceased and fled, " police said.

Verma was allegedly on the run ever since and had also allegedly tried to commit suicide several times in this period.

Garima was discovered to be lying in a pool of blood by her cousin who broked the lock of her room with the help of the neighbours and called the police. Later a case of murder was registered at station.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)