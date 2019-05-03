PM Modi has insulted our brave Armed Forces: Cong on PM's Sikar rally speech

Modi has insulted the Armed Forces by comparing the 2013 surgical strikes by the Armed Forces to "paper and video games" and by questioning statements of the then Chief, alleged on Friday.

Modi on Friday at a rally in mocked the over its claim of having conducted surgical strikes during the UPA regime telling the party that it is not a video game.

"Prime Minister, Shri Modi has insulted our brave Armed Forces. Modiji's shameless utterances today in an election rally in Sikar, comparing the Surgical Strikes conducted Armed Forces as 'Paper' and 'Video Games' is nothing but a direct abuse to the indomitable courage and bravery of our brave Jawans, Surjewala said in a press statement issued by the on Friday.

Tragically, Modiji has even faulted the statement of the then serving Chief, on the surgical strike dated December 23, 2013. This reflects political bankruptcy of a when faced with an imminent defeat in the 2019 elections," he said.

The Congress statement also accused Modi of practising "pseudo-nationalism" and mentioned that the Armed Forces had been used by the BJP for advertising their politics and covering up their faults.

"Firstly, Modiji attempted to craft a ' Security' narrative by using Armed Forces as 'Political Advertisement' for BJP, as he had no answer on the issue of jobs, agrarian Distress, black Money and corruption. When cornered by facts, his pseudo-nationalism is exposed as he spews a diatribe against our To put in the language of the BJP, questioning the bravery of our Army is nothing short of an 'Anti- Act' by Narendra Modi," Surjewala said.

The Congress release stated that the party has always stood resolutely with the Armed and paramilitary forces and states the number of surgical strikes conducted by them after 2000.

"We are proud that our Armed Forces have successfully conducted multiple 'Surgical Strikes' over the last two decades, particularly post the year 2000, January 21, 2000 (Nadala Enclave, across the Neelam River), September 18, 2003 (Baroh Sector, Poonch), June 19, 2008 (Bhattal Sector, Poonch), Aug 30-September 1, 2011 (Sharda Sector, across Valley in Kel), January 6, 2013 (Sawan Patra check post), July 27-28, 2013 (Nazapir Sector), August 6, 2013 (Neelam Valley), January 14, 2014 (Army Chief, Bikram Singh's statement qua Surgical Strike on December 23, 2013), September 28-29, 2016 (DGMO's Statement),"it said.

"Prime Minister Modi's utter desperation, unending frustration and sheer nervousness is palpable now by his pitiful, contemptable and shameful charge on our Armed Forces. Denigrating and discrediting our Armed Forces with slander and abuse will not only lower the morale of our jawans but will be a sure shot case of Modiji's exit on May 23," it said.

