Cong asks EC to order arrest of culprits behind party's worker's killing in WB

on Tuesday asked the to order the immediate arrest of those involved in the killing of a party worker, who was standing in the queue to cast his vote in Baligram area of in

The man was killed after clashes erupted between and Trinamool (TMC) workers in Baligram earlier in the day.

"In parliamentary constituency, a Congress worker, who was standing in the queue to cast his vote, was killed by TMC goons. The TMC goons attacked that boy and few others also. Our party workers opposed this. One person was killed and few are injured," Congress told reporters after visiting the office in the capital.

"We made a complaint to and I personally came and met Joint in the office here. We demand immediate arrest of the culprits. We also demanded that proper arrangements should be made to avoid such situations in the upcoming phases," he said.

The said that Tiyarul Kalam, who was waiting for his turn to vote, got injured. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Violence broke out after TMC workers accused Congress supporters of indulging in proxy voting at the booth.

Meanwhile, three TMC workers were injured when a crude bomb was hurled at them. The incident took place in municipality in the district.

Badaruddoza Khan of CPI (M) is seeking re-election from the Lok Sabha seat. TMC has fielded and BJP's candidate is Humayun Kabir. The Congress nominee is Abu Hena.

has 42 Lok Sabha constituencies. Polling was held for five seats on Tuesday, the third phase of the

