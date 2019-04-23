Odisha: Mispairing errors noticed in 2 constituencies, state CEO suggests fresh polls

Vote counts between EVM and VVPAT units differed in two assembly segments under two different parliamentary constituencies of Odisha in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, the state's said on Tuesday.

The VVPAT in polling station no. 183 of 19-Deogarh assembly constituency under 03-Sambalpur parliamentary constituency developed an error after 143 votes were cast.

Furthermore, VVPAT in polling station no. 196 of 87-Badamba assembly constituency under 12-Cuttack parliamentary constituency was changed after 134 votes were cast, due to some error.

"The replacement VVPAT machine meant for Parliamentary Constituency was mistakenly attached to Control Unit and meant for Assembly Constituency. Accordingly, as per the provisions of Rule 49 MA of Conduct of Election Rules 1961, test vote was done," Nayak said in a statement. "After test vote, the error was established and upon enquiry, it was established that the pairing was done wrongly as a result of which the VVPAT was showing erroneous display."

As per the Representation of People's Act, 1951, Nayak said recommendations shall be made to the ECI for fresh polls in accordance with section 58 (b) of the said

Polling in Odisha is being held simultaneously for 21 Lok Sabha constituencies and 147 Assembly seats in four phases.

