Cong LS leader apologies for calling PM Modi 'naali' over his comparison with Swami Vivekananda

in the on Monday apologised to Modi after he called him 'Naali' when a MP compared him with

said that he did not have the intention to hurt the

"It is a misunderstanding. I didn't say 'naali'. If Modi is upset with it, then I'm sorry. I had no intention to hurt him. If the Prime Minister is hurt I will personally apologise to him. My Hindi is not good, by 'naali' I meant channel," told here.

"I got enraged when a member tried to humiliate by comparing him with Prime Minister Modi. Swami Vivekananda's name was Narendranath Datta. He was trying to equate Narendranath Datta with Modi equal, which was vehemently opposed by me," he said.

"In order to establish my argument, I said you are comparing Ganga and 'Naali.' I did not have any kind of remotest intention to dishonour, disrespect and humiliate my Prime Minister. I don't speak Hindi. So, maybe it could have been misinterpreted... People of Bengal have an emotional attachment with Swami Vivekananda," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)