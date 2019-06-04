Cong veteran Vikhe Patil resigns as MLA, likely to join BJP

on Tuesday resigned as a Member of (MLA).

had resigned from the post of of Opposition in the Assembly in April.

He, however, said that he has no issue with the party leadership.

"I didn't campaign for the party during the Lok Sabha election. I don't doubt the high command. I was given the opportunity to become the of Opposition. I tried to do good work but the situation has compelled me to resign," told

According to sources, he is likely to join the BJP later in the day. He met Chief Minister

His son was recently elected to the Lok Sabha on the BJP ticket from Ahmednagar.

Patil submitted his resignation to the Assembly

Abdul Sattar, who was ousted from the party, said that more leaders are expected to leave the to join the BJP.

"Eight to 10 more leaders will leave the Congress party to join the BJP. They are unhappy with the party leadership," Sattar told ANI.

The Congress party faced debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in the state, where it won just two seats out of 48.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)