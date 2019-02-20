Seat-sharing talks between Cong, NCP still on: Vikhe Patil

Seat-sharing talks between the and the NCP are still on in Maharashtra, of Opposition in the state Assembly said on Wednesday.

Discussions were still continuing over five to six Lok Sabha seats, including Ahmednagar, the senior told PTI.

"There is a chance of change in the seat-sharing arrangement, including for Ahmednagar," Vikhe said.

Notably, his son Sujay Vikhe had in December last year said he will contest the election from even if the does not nominate him from there.

However, the senior Congress had downplayed the remarks, saying he was confident that his son will remain in the Congress and contest the Lok Sabha poll on party's ticket.

in central and six to seven other seats have been a bone of contention between the NCP and the Congress, which have decided to form an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The NCP has been contesting the Lok Sabha seat since 1999.

