Labour courts, CGITs to commence operations at Rouse Avenue complex from May 1

The Labour Courts and two Central government industrial tribunals were shifted to newly-built Rouse Avenue Court Complex from the Dwarka District Court premises and will commence operations there from May 1.
"Labour Courts, industrial tribunals and two Central government Industrial Tribunal (CGIT) have been shifted to Rouse Avenue and will commence operations from May 1," reads a notification by the High Court Registrar General Dinesh Kumar Sharma.
In 2017, all the Labour Courts and industrial tribunals were shifted from Karkarduma Court to Dwarka District Court.On April 9 this year, Additional Sessions Judge O P Saini, who was handling the 2G scam case trial, took over as judge-in-charge of the newly constructed Rouse Avenue Court complex.
All the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) courts in New Delhi were also shifted to the Rouse Avenue Court Complex. There are about 20 such courts in the national capital.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
