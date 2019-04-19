Labour courts, CGITs to commence operations at Rouse Avenue complex from May 1

The Labour Courts and two industrial tribunals were shifted to newly-built Complex from the District Court premises and will commence operations there from May 1.

"Labour Courts, industrial tribunals and two Industrial (CGIT) have been shifted to Rouse Avenue and will commence operations from May 1," reads a notification by the Dinesh Kumar Sharma.

In 2017, all the Labour Courts and industrial tribunals were shifted from to District Court.On April 9 this year, O P Saini, who was handling the 2G scam case trial, took over as judge-in-charge of the newly constructed complex.

All the special (CBI) courts in were also shifted to the Complex. There are about 20 such courts in the capital.

