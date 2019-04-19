Gaana main gaati rahungi: Priyanka Chaturvedi on her recent jibe at Smriti Irani

In reference to a song she sang to over her educational qualification, newly-inducted on Friday said that she will keep singing songs to criticise the central government if it did something wrong.

"...Gaana main gaate rahungi (I will keep singing song)," told ANI on being asked whether she will keep singing a song to mock the Centre.

is a BJP ally in and joined the party shortly after she sent her resignation to on Thursday.

On April 12, Chaturvedi who was then in the Congress, took a jibe on Smriti saying a new serial is going to come, titled "Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi (Once a was also a graduate)" over her graduation degree controversy.

In reference to Smriti Irani-starrer Hindi serial 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahun Thi', Chaturvedi had said, "A new serial is going to come - Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi. Its opening line will be 'Qualifications ke bhi roop badalte hain, naye-naye sanche mein dhalte hain, ek degree aati hai, ek degree jaati hai, bante affidavit naye hain. (Qualification versions also changes, get moulded in new forms, one degree comes and the other goes, new affidavits get created)."

Praising the Uddhav Thackeray-led for their critical stand against the BJP-led NDA government on certain issues even after being in alliance in Maharashtra, Chaturvedi said, "If you see Shiv Sena also, in the past five years they have never hesitated from speaking if the government did something wrong."

"I will work for which is my birthplace and workplace. I joined Shiv Sena with an aim to work for youth, women and development," she said.

The move comes after Chaturvedi expressed unhappiness over Congress' decision to take back some of its old timers who were expelled for misbehaving with her. Some local party leaders had allegedly misbehaved with while she was attending a press conference in Mathura recently. had initially thrown them out but taking elections into consideration, it reportedly took them back.

