A matter of pain: Surjewala on Priyanka Chaturvedi leaving Congress

Soon after shifted loyalty and joined the Shiv Sena, said it is a matter of pain for the party and wished her luck for future.

"Every time a party member leaves, it is a matter of pain for us. People look for career progression. We wish all of them well, including .. I must frankly and on the record concede, yes, it is a reflection on my leadership," Surjewala said.

Meanwhile, said, "My best wishes to She has fought lots of battle with The incident involving her didn't happen during my tenure. The people involved pleaded forgiveness from her."

Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was disappointed over the party's decision to reinstate men who misbehaved with her at a press conference in Mathura last year, on Friday, joined Uddhav Thackeray-led

is a BJP ally in Chaturvedi joined party shortly after she sent her resignation to Congress on Thursday.

While addressing a press conference in Matoshree along with the chief, Chaturvedi said, "I was disappointed when those who were suspended following my complaint were reinstated. I am thankful to Uddhav ji, Aditya ji for giving me respect and welcoming me into the party and family."

"I know I will be held accountable for my past statements and my views and that how I came to this conclusion but I would like to say that this decision of joining the Shiv Sena I have taken after a lot of thought," she added.

