BJP sacks Sanjay Kumar over sexual harassment allegations

The (BJP) on Sunday removed its organisation from his post after a accuses him of sexual harassment.

Once a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) campaigner, Kumar was holding the responsibility of the organisation for the last seven years.

The victim has alleged that Kumar assaulted her at the party's headquarters in Balbir road, sent derogatory messages and also duped her in the pretext of providing a job.

The issues came to the fore when the victim lodged a complaint before the party members.

Soon after the #MeToo campaign raged in India, many women from all walks of life have opened up about the sexual harassment they faced in the past. Many women have leveled allegations against those who have allegedly sexually assaulted them.

