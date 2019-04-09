Congress, its allies wept over India's action against terrorists in Pakistan, says PM Modi

Modi on Tuesday said that the party and its allies "wept over" India's action against terrorists in

"When we attacked terrorists, it hurt Pakistan, but the and its allies wept over the action. When the whole world was praising us, the opposition parties were targeting Modi," said Modi while addressing an election rally here.

"There was a time when terrorists from used to attack us and warn us. The government ruling at that time was scared of and took no action. But today, terrorists are living in fear, not the Indian government," he said.

Lambasting the party for dividing the society on the basis of religion and caste, Modi said: "For votes, the Congress party has created a divide in the society based on religion and caste. They did the same thing in during the assembly elections."

"Just like the air strike at terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan, they also raised questions over strike in the space. They did not have the courage to sanction the missile test. They neither respect soldiers nor science. It is about time to teach a lesson to such parties and people," he said. Targetting HD Kumaraswamy, Prime Minister Modi said: "The of levelled allegations that the Centre was using security forces for the I want to ask him - who is his -- or Pakistan."

"No one knows who is running government because both of the defeated parties have come together for the sake of power in the state. On one hand, you have the appeasement of Congress and JDS, and on the other, you have the that believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he said.

Talking about BJP's 'Sankalp Patra,' which revolves around action against terrorism, security, abrogation of Article 370, combating infiltration, Prime Minister Modi said: "We are committed to providing a house to every poor, to every household, and LPG connection to women."

"In our manifesto, we have promised that we will make changes in the current scheme and all farmers, irrespective of small or big, will benefit from the PM Kisan scheme. Chowkidar believes in delivering results," he said.

Criticising Congress- government in Karnataka for failing to deliver its promises made to farmers, he said: "The Congress has promised to waive off loans of farmers, but in vain. Instead of loan waiver, they have issued warrants. Congress has done injustice with four generations of this country."

"Justice will be done to those who led Bofors scandal, scam, 2G scam, Common Wealth Games scam, Herald House scam and 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Justice will be done to the family who did scam of billions of rupees and put the country's credential at stake," he said.

Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases starting on April 18. There are 28 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Karnataka. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

