SC to hear plea in 'Tik Tok video app' matter on April 15

The will hear a challenging the order imposing a ban on Chinese video app 'Tik Tok' on April 15.

The matter was put up before the bench headed by of Justice on Monday.

In its April 4 order, the had directed the government to ban the app, saying it was "encouraging pornography." The order also restrained the media from telecasting videos made using Chinese video app.

The order was passed by the Bench of the comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar.

The High Court bench had noted that through this app, children are being exposed to inappropriate content including pornography. Minors are also being exposed to strangers through this app, the court had said.

"It is evident from that pornography and inappropriate contents are made available in this kind of cyber application. The children are exposed to strangers and there is a possibility of the photographs and other private details of the children are being landed in the hands of predators or third parties," the bench observed.

Following this, the court had also asked the to file a report regarding the steps taken by the state authorities to prohibit the 'Tik Tok' app.

Both the and the state governments were directed to respond before April 16.

"On March 27, an was arrested for posting a video that included a woman from Chennai on mobile app. A 15-year-old girl is said to have committed suicide at for being scolded by her grandmother for use of Mobile App," said the filed by Madurai's

"An old man is said to have fallen in the waterfalls in Valparai while taking a selfie or video. Before many tragic incidents would occur, the Government has to take appropriate steps," added the

TikTok, an app that allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, has over 54 million monthly active users in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)