Congress leader Jaffer Sharief passes away at 85

Senior Congress leader and former union minister CK Jaffer Sharief passed away at the age of 85 in Bengaluru on Sunday. He died due to cardiac arrest.
Sharief was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru last week following a cardiac attack. He was suffering from asthma and had breathing problems as well.
The Congress leader was also a former Union Minister for Railways. During his tenure as the Railways Minister, he got all the tracks converted into broad gauge. He was also instrumental in bringing in the wheel and axle plant to Bengaluru.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy paid tribute to the departed leader at the residence of departed leader, where his body was brought from the hospital. Actor turned politician Rajnikanth was also present there.
Taking to Twitter, Congress president Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of the seasoned leader.
"It is a day of tragedy for the Congress party, with another senior, loved & respected member of our family in Karnataka, Shri Jaffer Sharief Ji, passing away today. My condolences to his family, friends & supporters in their time of grief. #JafferSharief," tweeted Gandhi.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao also extended his condolences for Jaffer.
"One of @INCIndia's senior most leaders, many times MP and one of India's most successful Railway minister, Karnataka's very own son Sri CK Jaffer Shareef has passed away. A national leader who had a great connect across all communities, a truly secular leader. My condolences," tweeted Gundu Rao.
Karnataka unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party and former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa also expressed his grief over Jaffer Sharief's death, calling his demise a personal loss.
A statement released by the BJP leader read, "The state has lost a seasoned and veteran politician in the death of Congress leader Jaffer Sharief. People of this country and Karnataka, in particular, will not forget Sharief's untiring work in bringing a uni-gauge track system in the country. He never discriminated against the politicians when it came to developmental work. His death is a personal loss to me.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
