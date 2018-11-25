Nobody knows PM Modi's father: Cong leader's personal attack on PM Modi

Senior launched a personal attack on by saying that while everybody knows president's Rahul Gandhi's ancestors, no one is aware of Modi's father.

Addressing a gathering here, Muttemwar said, "Who knew you ( Modi) before you became the Prime Minister? Even today, no one knows your father's name. Everyone knows Rahul Gandhi's father was and his mother was Indira Gandhi, who was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's daughter and his father was Motilal Nehru. Everyone knows five generations of the Gandhi family, but this Narendra, no one knows his father, let alone his grandfather and he is asking for a record (of our work)."

This comes just three days after Raj Babbar, the party's chief compared the rupee's slide with the age of Prime Minister Modi's mother.

The comments sparked furore by leaders, with slamming Babbar, saying that the party has stooped below its dignity.

Meanwhile, Subramanian Swamy also castigated Babbar, saying his comments are "the worst thing one can do in Hindu religion, maybe it is alright in Italian religion."

Prime Minister Modi also hit back at the Congress for their personal attacks, saying they stooped to new lows and have abandoned the traditions and etiquettes of because they cannot debate on real issues like development.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)