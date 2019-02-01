MoS Railways expects more investment

for Railways on Friday morning said that he was expecting more investment in railways from the Interim Budget for 2019-20, which will present in the at 11 am.

"The way the has increased the investment in railways, from installing CCTV cameras to Wi-Fi, I believe investment in railways will certainly be increased," Sinha told ANI.

Railways capital expenditure for the year 2018-19 had been pegged at Rs 1,48,528 crore. A large part of the Capex was devoted to capacity creation. As many as 4,000 kilometers of electrified was slated for commissioning during 2017-18.

There was provision for adequate number of rolling stock-12,000 wagons, 5,160 coaches and approximately 7,00 locomotives were to be procured during 2018-19. Over 3600-km of track renewal was targeted during the current fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)