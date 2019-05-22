SC to function with full strength after Centre elevates four judges to top court

The government on Wednesday approved the elevation of four judges to the Supreme Court, taking their total number to the sanctioned full strength of 31.

Among the four judges is Justice B R Gavai of the bench of the Bombay High Court, who will be the in the apex court after K G Balakrishnan, who had demitted office a few years ago.

The other judges, whose names have been cleared by the government are justices Surya Kant, and A S Bopanna.

With the government clearing the recommendation of the collegium, the top court would now function with its full sanctioned strength of 31 judges.

Justice is the of while Justice is the of

Justice Bopanna is currently serving as the Chief Justice of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)