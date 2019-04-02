Congress promises to amend AFSPA Act if voted to power

The Congress, which released its election manifesto on Tuesday, promised to amend the or the AFSPA, that grants special powers to the Indian armed forces in 'insurgency-hit areas', if the party came to power after the ensuing elections.

The party said in the manifesto, "Amend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in order to strike a balance between the powers of security forces and the human rights of citizens and to remove immunity for enforced disappearance, sexual violence and torture."

The said that the AFSPA Act and Disturbed Areas Act in will be reviewed if the party came to power after the polls.

"The and the Disturbed Areas Act in will be reviewed. Suitable changes will be made in the text of the laws to balance the requirements of security and the protection of human rights," the party said in the manifesto.

Apart from Jammu and Kashmir, the AFSPA Act is applicable in and and some parts of north-eastern states.

According to The Disturbed Areas (Special Courts) Act, 1976, once declared 'disturbed', an area has to maintain the status quo for a minimum of three months.

Under AFSPA, the armed forces are given powers to arrest, use force and even open fire on anyone who violate the law. But over the years, civilians have levelled allegations of army excesses in the insurgency-hit areas.

Human right groups have been demanding the scrapping of the AFSPA act, claiming the law gives "sweeping powers" to the soldiers to act against civilians. Activists have also alleged extra-judicial killings in those areas where AFSPA is in force.

Notably, renowned activist Irom Sharmila launched an indefinite fast for 16 years (2000-2016) in protest against the controversial act.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)