State legislature showed respect to Dalit woman leader, justifies Mayawati to SC over statues

Justifying statues built in with taxpayers money during her regime, former UP Minister and supremo on Tuesday told the that the showed respect to a woman leader.

"With the statues, the had shown respect to a woman leader. How could I defy the will of the state legislature," stated in her affidavit before the apex court in reply of a petition accusing her of glorifying herself.

"Whether the money should have been spent on education or hospitals "is a debatable question and can't be decided by a court," the affidavit read.

In February, Justice had said he was of the tentative view that the has to reimburse the taxpayers' money used in building the statues. But he stopped short of passing an order to hear what had to say.

The top court is hearing a 2009 petition against the profusion of statues of Mayawati, her mentor Kanshi Ram and elephants - her party BSP's symbol - built at parks in and with taxpayers' money when she was the between 2007 and 2012. The statues of bronze, and marble had critics accusing her of self-obsession and megalomania.

