Ahead of polls, Vishakapatnam rural police seize gold worth Rs 1.45 cr

Visakhapatnam rural police on Saturday recovered unaccounted gold worth Rs 1.45 crore during a search operation from a private vehicle at S. Rayavaram junction of Addu Road in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district.
Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a private vehicle, heading from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada, and seized the gold and the vehicle.
A case has been registered and the police investigation is underway.
The seizure comes days after the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect.
Andhra Pradesh will go to polls on April 11 for Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies in the state. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
