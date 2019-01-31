Congress' Shafia Zubair wins Ramgarh assembly by-poll

candidate on Thursday defeated her rival by a margin of 12,228 votes to win the Ramgarh assembly by-polls.

After 20 rounds of counting, the candidate secured a total of 83,311 votes while the BJP's Singh came second with 71,083 votes.

Addressing the media after the results, Chief Minister said, "I'm happy that people took a well-meditated step. They have given a message at a time when it was much needed. It'll encourage the party ahead of the Lok Sabha election."

After winning the Ramgarh seat, the tally has reached 100 in the 200-seat assembly constituency.

Talking to ANI, Zubair expressed her happiness over the win, and said: "People know that we believe in working. They have seen us working. This is the result of the hard work we have put in."

On the issue of illegal cow slaughter, Zubair said, "We will set up a camp to educate people and it is the responsibility of the city administration to stop such illegal activities."

A high voter turnout of 79.14 per cent was recorded in Ramgarh constituency on the day of polling on January 28. The by-poll was necessitated after the death of BSP candidate ahead of the December 7 election.

In the December state assembly polls, the Congress won 99 seats while BJP secured 73 seats. The BSP won six, RLTP three, and CPI (M) and BTP two each.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)