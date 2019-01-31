Tinsukia BJP president sustains injuries in clash between RSS-AASU

-
Tinsukia district BJP president Lakheswar Moran was injured in a clash between activists of the RSS and All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Wednesday.
A meeting was organised by the RSS at Gopal Chandra Rabi Chandra Natya Mandir near Tinikunia Pukhuri here. As per the information, the local leader of the student's body AASU, AJYCP and AGP prevented the RSS activists from holding the meeting which led to a clash.
Various organisations across Northeastern states are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
The AASU activists also waved black flags at the RSS workers and raised slogans against the RSS and the BJP.
Later, the police came to rescue Lakheswar Moran and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.
The police have arrested three activists of AASU- Rana Gohain, Rituparna Dohotia, Dighanta Gohain.
