29 pc polling recorded in initial hours of Ramgarh polls in Rajasthan

Twenty-nine per cent turnout was recorded in the first few hours of the ongoing polls to the assembly constituency on Monday, officials said.

"Polling started at 8 am. VVPAT machines at five booths were replaced during a mock poll drill and three were replaced after polling began, Returning said.

Officials said 29 per cent of the 2.35 lakh voters turned out during the initial hours of voting in the assembly constituency.

There are 278 polling booths set up for the election in and more than 2,500 policemen have been deployed on election duty.

Nine area magistrates are also monitoring the election in the constituency.

Election to the constituency could not be held along with other seats during the December 7 assembly polls due to the death of BSP candidate

As many as 20 candidates are contesting the election.

The BSP has fielded former union Natwar Singh's ex-MLA son while former Alwar Zila Pramukh Shafia is contesting as candidate and Sukhwant singh is the BJP candidate.

Counting of votes will take place on January 31.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)