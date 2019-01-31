Rafale will enhance IAF's capability, says President Kovind

is set to boost its defence capabilities with induction of the fighter in the coming months and compromising with security needs is not in the interest of the country, said on Thursday in his address to the joint sitting of the and

"Compromising with security needs is not in the interest of the present and future of the country. New deals in the last year, purchase of defence equipment, raised the morale of the defence. After decades, the (IAF) will use the ultramodern in the coming months and strengthen itself," he said.

The statement from the comes at a time when the jet deal controversy is on the boil.

The and other opposition parties have been alleging irregularities in the high-profile deal. The fighter jet is a twin-engine Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft, which security analysts believe can be a 'game-changer' for India's defence system.

Kovind also hailed the Indian Armed Forces for the September 29, 2016 cross-border "surgical strikes" and stated that by making such a move has introduced its new policies and strategies to the world.

"In the International context, while is a staunch supporter of friendly ties with all countries, there is also a need to constantly strengthen our capabilities to tackle any challenges. Through surgical strikes on cross-border terror posts, India has shown its new policy and strategy. Last year India joined the handful of countries that possess the Nuclear Triad capability.," he said.On the issue of One Rank One Pension (OROP), the President said the government at the Centre was successful in fulfilling the longstanding demand of the Indian armed forces and has disbursed the required amount.

"Our defence forces and their morale symbolise the prowess of the India of the 21st century. Not only has my Government fulfilled the demand for One Rank One Pension that had been pending for four decades, but it has also disbursed arrears amounting to more than Rs 10,700 crore to 20 lakh ex-servicemen," he said.

The OROP allows the who retired in 1980 to receive the same pension as a retiring in 2015 serving the same number of years in the

President also lauded the security forces for strengthening the country's internal security and making efforts to eradicate terrorism and reduce violence.

"I would also like to congratulate the country's security forces that are constantly striving to strengthen the country's internal security. Their concerted efforts have played a crucial role in reducing terrorism and violence," he said.

On the issue of Naxalism, the President said a large number of youngsters in Naxal hit areas have come forward to join the mainstream in the past few years. "The Police Memorial, which was dedicated to the nation last year seeks to honour their sacrifice and also preserves the memories of their sacrifice for the future generations," he added.

