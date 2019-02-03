Congress with RJD will oust BJP from Bihar: Rahul

on Sunday announced that the will fight upcoming Lok Sabha elections in with the Rashtriya (RJD) and will emerge victoriously.

Addressing the 'Jan Aakansha' rally at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on Sunday, the said: "I have said in that the Congress party will not play at the back foot but at the front foot. Together with Tejashwi ji and Lalu ji, the Congress party will play at the front foot and we will hit a six."

Rahul reiterated the Congress party's poll promise to waive off loans in the country and provide a minimum income guarantee to every poor once the party forms a government after Lok Sabha elections.

He said: " Modi has given crores of rupees to Ambani, Choksi. The Congress, if gets the opportunity to form the government, will grant minimum income guarantee to every poor."

At the beginning of his speech, the Congress asked the crowd to chant "Chowkidar chor hain", in an attempt to launch an attack on He said: "Our chowkidar in a thief. He goes to France, US and England, and engages in scam deals."

During his public address, Rahul also slammed the over several issues, including the Rafale deal and Modi-government's recent announcement of income support to farmers.

Concluding his speech, Rahul asked the people of to ensure that the BJP should face defeat in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)