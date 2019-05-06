Congress writes to EC, demands action against PM Modi over ' Bhrashtachari no.1' remark

has written to (ECI) demanding action against for violating Code of Conduct (MCC) over his "Bhrashtachari number 1" statement on former

On Saturday, Modi while addressing an election rally in had said, the life of Rahul Gandhi's father ended as 'Bhrashtachari number 1.'

"Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1,' Modi had said.

"The statement by is not only the violation of Code of Conduct but also an insult of Bharat Ratna awardee martyr. Hence, we appeal the EC to take action against Prime Minister by barring him from speaking at public rallies," Committee said in a letter dated May 05.

Modi was apparently referring to scam, in which was accused of receiving kickbacks from Swedish defence manufacturer, Bofors, for the sale of artillery guns to

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991.

