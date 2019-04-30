Propaganda of Congress leaders in UP reflects casteist, narrow and double standard of party: Mayawati

(BSP) supremo on Tuesday took to the micro-blogging website to hit out at the party for its "double-standards".

"The propaganda of the leaders in that BJP may win, but the BSP-SP coalition should not win at any cost, reflects the casteist, narrow and double standard of the party. People must be aware of such conspiracies," she stated in a tweet.

She further slammed government in for forcing a BSP candidate to withdraw his candidature in Guna Lok Sabha seat. "It is a gross misuse of the Even though the BSP candidate was forced to withdraw from contesting in Guna Lok Sabha seat, BSP will still fight on its own symbol and give a befitting reply to the Congress," she added.

She also said that her party will "reconsider" the decision to support in in the coming future.

Elections in were held in four phases and will continue to be held on May 6, 12 and 19 in the three remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections, while voted on April 29 and will vote in three phases on May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)