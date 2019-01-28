Give copies of entire State Backward Classes Commission report to petitioners: Bombay HC directs Maharashtra govt

The on Monday directed the government to give copies of the entire State Backward report to the petitioners.

The High Court will hear detailed arguments on the bunch of petitions from both sides on February 6, 7 and 8.

Earlier, the government had opposed giving the copy of the report to the petitioners saying that the report has some sensitive things which may create social unrest in the state if brought into public domain.

The government was ready to share a truncated version of the report, hiding the so-called sensitive part/parts.

The High Court had earlier directed the government to file a copy of the report to it so that it can go through it and decide if the report may really create unrest or a truncated version should be made public.

Meanwhile, AIMIM MLA from Aurangabad, has withdrawn his petition challenging Maratha reservation. He was demanding reservation for Muslims from the government.

Mentioning the reason for withdrawal, Jalil said that the central government has brought a 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections, which is going to benefit Muslims also as claimed by the government.

"But there is no clarity with any data that how many Muslims will be benefitted through this 10 per cent quota so I want to wait for some clarity on the data of this 10 per cent reservation. If needed will file a fresh petition for Muslim quota after getting a clearer picture about what Muslims are getting out of this 10 per cent quota passed by the central government," said Jalil.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)