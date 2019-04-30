Rahul Gandhi chooses to be UK citizen by choice, Indian by compulsion: Sambit Patra

-
ALSO READ
BJP questions Rahul Gandhi over Home Ministry's notice on his citizenship status
MHA serves notice to Rahul Gandhi on complaint questioning citizenship
MHA notice on Rahul Gandhi's citizenship rubbish: Priyanka Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi like Alibaba surrounded by 40 thieves: BJP
Experience, accepting reality gives me courage: Rahul Gandhi
-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi chose to become UK citizen by choice, but probably want to remain Indian by compulsion, said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hours after Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notice to Gandhi over his citizenship on Tuesday.
"Rahul Gandhi chooses to become UK citizen by choice but probably want to remain Indian by compulsion because he is a Lok Sabha MP and does politics in the name of family. So, he is Indian by compulsion and presents him British by choice," he said.
"We have registration papers, dissolution and annual returns of Backops Limited. Rahul Gandhi is director, promoter and secretary. In annual returns of the company filed on October 10, 2005, Rahul was a shareholder of 65 per cent. He has presented himself as British in registration papers, dissolution papers and annual returns," he added.
Earlier in the day, MHA issued notice acting on a complaint by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy. The complaint states that the Congress president had declared his nationality as British in a UK-based company. The BJP leader demanded Rahul should dismiss these documents in a press conference and tell that he has not authenticated them.
Patra also denied any political vendetta behind MHA's notice in which he was asked to respond in the matter within a 'fortnight'. "If complaints go to the Home Ministry and leader of the house, they are bound to get clarification from authority against whom the complaint is made. This is not political vendetta but a clarification that the country seeks," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU