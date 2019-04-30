Fielded Tej Bahadur from Varanasi in honour of forces, nationalism: Samajwadi Party

The (SP) on Tuesday said that it has fielded former BSF against from in honour of India's security forces and nationalism and appealed to the people to stand with him.

"The has fielded former BSF jawan as alliance candidate in honour of security forces and nationalism. This is the high time that stands with Tej Bahadur," told ANI here.

The party also cleared the air over its two candidates from Varanasi, saying: "The final candidate of the is "

He said that the SP-BSP-RLD alliance has posed a major challenge before by announcing Tej Bahadur's candidature.

Jamei said, "There is a major challenge before - he has to decide whether he is with security forces, and nationalism or he is merely a BJP candidate."

The SP announced on Monday to replace its candidate with who was dismissed from BSP in 2017 after he complained about the poor quality of served to soldiers in a viral video.

After the announcement, Tej Bahadur appealed the people to distinguish between the fake Chowkidar (a reference to Modi) and real Chowkidar of the country.

He had also claimed of getting the support of the (AAP) to take on the

AAP convener and Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, hailed Akhilesh Yadav's decision to field Yadav from However, the AAP is yet to come clear on Tej Bahadur's claim.

Tej Bahadur was already in the fray as an from parliamentary constituency.

had insisted that she was the party's official candidate."I have filed nomination at the direction of president. I am the official candidate of the party," she had said.

Varanasi seat was won by Prime Minister Modi in the last Lok Sabha elections. He had defeated with a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

The SP is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the (BSP) and the (RLD) in As per the seat-sharing pact, the SP is contesting 37 Lok Sabha seats, while Mayawati-led BSP and Ajit Singh's RLD have been allocated 38 and three seats respectively.

The election in Varanasi is slated to take place in the last phase of seven-phased Lok Sabha elections on May 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

