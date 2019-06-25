Copa America: Uruguay defeat Chile 1-0, finish on top in group C

defeated 1-0 in their last game to finish on top in group C in Copa America on Monday.

Edinson Cavani's late header snatched the top spot from as he directed Jonathan Rodriguez's cross into a net and scored in the 82nd minute of the game.

held more possession in the opening 45 minutes, as and forced into diving saves.

With Monday's match, became the first nation to play 200 Copa America matches.

Both teams have qualified for the quarter-finals. Chile will face on June 29, while Uruguay will play against in on June 30.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)