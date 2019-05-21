JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

ICG seizes Pakistani fishing boat carrying 194 packets of narcotics
Business Standard

Arunachal Pradesh MLA Tirong Aboh, 6 others killed by suspected NSCN terrorists

ANI  |  Politics 

Sitting National People's Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh along with six other people were killed on Tuesday by suspected NSCN terrorists near Bogapani area of Arunachal's Tirap district, authorities said.

The information was confirmed by the District Collector today.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also confirmed the death of the MLA and posted on Twitter.

The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri Tirong Aboh (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge Rajnath Singh and PMO India to take action against those responsible for such attack."

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 17:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements