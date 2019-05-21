Delhi cop's death: Daughter alleges threat from accused, demands security for family

The daughter of late Rajkumar, who was killed on Sunday night in Vivek Vihar's Kasturba Nagar area, on Tuesday wrote to (SHO) of Vivek Vihar, asking him to provide security to her family as they have been threatened by the accused.In the letter to the SHO, she has alleged that her family members have been threatened by the accused and requested a strict action against them.According to the inspector's family, he lost his life after getting into a fight with miscreants. had gone for a walk after dinner when he had a fight with some goons, his family had said.

The deceased's family had added that the cause of the brawl was the permanent picket set up by police in the area where bootleggers reside.

People present at the spot, however, said that the argument began over a video that the cop had made of the criminals. Police, however, said there was no "death causing" injury on his body.On Monday, Shahdara District of Police (DCP) Meghna Yadav said: "Prima facie, there is not any death causing injury on his body. The cut on his chin is superficial which is not a reason for his death. His post-mortem is underway which will tell what the cause of death was."Police said a PCR call was received at 10 pm at the station regarding a quarrel in the area.ASI who conducted the inquiry found that at around 9 pm was involved in a quarrel with one person identified as Vijay, alias Bhuri, a history-sheeter.After the quarrel, reached his home and proceeded towards a nearby hospital driving his own scooty. He was accompanied by his daughter. On the way, Rajkumarfainted and his daughter managed to take him to the hospital, whose authorities suggested to take him to another hospital in Patparganj."He was declared brought dead at the hospital. Examination of the dead body of the deceased prima facie revealed a superficial cut injury below the chin and a blunt injury mark on the chest," Sharan said.

According to the District of Police, Bhuri has a criminal record and was in jail from January 2018 in However, he was released in April this year.Police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)