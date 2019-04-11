someone is changing the goalpost, can't predict the possibility of alliance with AAP : PC Chacko

After the (CEC) meeting here n Thursday, senior PC Chacko said that he cannot predict anything on the possibility of an alliance between and as "someone is changing the goal post."

He said that names of candidates for all the seven seats in were discussed in the CEC meeting. Congress was also present in the meeting.

"Today we were discussing only our candidates who should contest the 7 seats in Delhi," said PC Chacko.

The meeting took place at the residence of

Over the question of whether there is still any room left for the alliance with AAP, he said: "I can't say that because someone is changing the goalpost and hence we cannot predict anything."

"We were ready, we responded to it positively but now it appears that they are changing the goalpost."

Earlier in the day, Chacko ended speculations of an alliance with the AAP, stating that his party will contest the impending Lok Sabha elections on its own and will announce its list of candidates for all seven parliamentary seats in by evening.

On Wednesday, had said that his party was opting out of the alliance with the Congress.

had already announced its candidates for all the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. All seven Parliamentary seats in Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. The results will be announced on May 23.

