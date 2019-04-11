BJP candidate demands re-poll alleging booth capture by TMC workers

Alleging booth capturing by the workers at various polling stations, BJP candidate from Lok Sabha constituency Nisit Pramanik on Thursday demanded re-polls be conducted at those polling stations.

"The hooligans of (TMC) forcefully removed the polling agents of the BJP from their respective polling booths. There were no paramilitary forces to guard the booths. TMC workers also captured the booths and threatened the voters," Pramanik said in a letter to the state's

The polling stations where he has demanded re-poll include North Coochbehar, South Coochbehar, Mathabangha, and

Nisit alleged that the workers captured booths at several places because no paramilitary personnel was guarding the polling stations.

Polling for 42 Lok Sabha seats in will be held in all seven phases beginning April 11. The results will be announced on May 23.

