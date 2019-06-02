Couple found dead in Lucknow rented flat, police begins probe

A married couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances in area here of the state capital on Saturday.

The body of husband and wife were found inside a room of the rented flat in which they were living.

Lucknow, SSP who was on the incident spot told reporters, "We got information that the dead bodies of a husband and wife were found inside a flat. Police reached here and we have recovered a note, which will be looked into. We will also involve forensic experts and take a report from them."

Naithani said an investigation will be conducted in the incident.

The incident took place in Kalyanpur's area which lies in the limits of station.

