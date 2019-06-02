Madhya Pradesh: 37 IPS, 29 IAS transferred

government has issued orders for a major administrative reshuffle in the state, transferring 37 IPS and 29 IAS officials.

In the recent transfers, District Magistrates of 15 districts have also been relocated from their current postings whereas over a dozen district police chiefs have been given different charges.

(IG) has also been transferred in and will be replaced by 1995

District Police Chiefs of Jabalpur, Dhar, Agar Malwa, Sidhi, Shahdol, Gwalior are among those transferred from their current charges.

