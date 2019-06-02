Hyderabad: Large varieties of dates flood market as demand surges during Ramzan

Dates have always been an inseparable part of the holy month of Ramzan, when the faithful break their long hours of with iftar, that is traditionally begun by consuming dates.

To meet the growing demands of consumers and offer them more options, many new varieties of dates have been brought into the market of the city during the ongoing month of Ramzan.

Local markets in old and other parts of the city are flooded with a wide range of dates. Every other provision store has set up special stalls selling dates to cater to 'Rozadars' demands.

Talking about the increasing demand and exports of the relished product, Shaik Safath, a in the old city says: "In the holy month of Ramzan people from various parts of the city and the state come here to purchase varieties of dates. Here the public can purchase many varieties. We exclusively display dates imported from Saudi Arabia, and The sales increases manifold during Ramzan, however, remains low on other days."

He also said that the price range of dates available in the market varies from Rs 250 to Rs 2500 per kg.

Consumers also seemed excited to taste the new varieties of dates.

Syed Quadri, who buys dates says, "We remain on fast during this month and end it by consuming dates. So we visit the old city of to purchase dates as here large varieties of dates are available. We are getting many new varieties here and it feels good to taste them with the family during the time of "

During the month of Ramzan, the devout observe rigorous for about 30 days and do not consume or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with in the evening.

