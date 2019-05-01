Court asks Atishi to submit documents in support of her allegations against Gautam Gambhir

A court on Wednesday granted time to leader Marlena to submit all necessary documents in support of her complaint against for allegedly having two voter ID cards.

The has also asked the for to satisfy the court on the locus, procedure, and maintainability of the present complaint. The court will next hear the matter on May 6.

Karuna Nandy, appearing for Atishi, argued that at the stage they are asking for an investigation into the offence.

He claimed that "we have a screenshot of the voter list. One entry of and on the next page registration of voter from "

At this stage, we are not challenging his candidacy. We can do it at a later stage, the said.

said, "What is the relevance of bringing this case here. You may go to the "

On Monday, Atishi, who is facing and Arvinder Singh Lovely of the from East Lok Sabha constituency, wrote to the (RO), accusing of repeatedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

had requested the RO to take strong action on her complaint and register an FIR against Gambhir.

She also sought a 72 hour-ban on Gambhir from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls for allegedly violating the MCC several times.

Delhi, which has seven Lok Sabha seats at stake, will go to polls on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)