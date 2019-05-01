Court asks Atishi to submit documents in support of her allegations against Gautam Gambhir

-
-
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted time to AAP leader Atishi Marlena to submit all necessary documents in support of her complaint against BJP leader Gautam Gambhir for allegedly having two voter ID cards.
The Tis Hazari Court has also asked the lawyer for Atishi to satisfy the court on the locus, procedure, and maintainability of the present complaint. The court will next hear the matter on May 6.
Advocate Karuna Nandy, appearing for Atishi, argued that at the stage they are asking for an investigation into the offence.
He claimed that "we have a screenshot of the national voter list. One entry of Karol Bagh and on the next page registration of voter from Rajendra Nagar."
At this stage, we are not challenging his candidacy. We can do it at a later stage, the lawyer said.
Judge Viplav Dabas said, "What is the relevance of bringing this case here. You may go to the Election Commission."
On Monday, Atishi, who is facing Gambhir and Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, wrote to the Returning Officer (RO), accusing Gambhir of repeatedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Atishi had requested the RO to take strong action on her complaint and register an FIR against Gambhir.
She also sought a 72 hour-ban on Gambhir from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls for allegedly violating the MCC several times.
Delhi, which has seven Lok Sabha seats at stake, will go to polls on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
