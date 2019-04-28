Gambhir hits back at AAP's allegation on voter IDs

Cricketer-turned-politician on Sunday hit back at AAP's Marlena over her allegations that he has two voter IDs, saying one makes such allegations to hide lack of vision and poor performance.

"When you do not have a vision and have done nothing in the last four and a half years, you make such allegations," said while campaigning for the East Lok Sabha seat.

Remarking that the (EC) will take a decision on the issue, said, "When you have a vision you don't do such negative "

Gambhir, fielded by the by dropping sitting party Maheish Girri, is pitted against Aam Aadmi Party's Marlena and Arvinder Singh Lovely of the in a triangular contest.

The BJP had won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in 2014.

Elections in are scheduled in the sixth phase on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

