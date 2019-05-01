Tej Bahadur Yadav's nomination for Varanasi rejected, says will move Supreme Court

The nomination of former BSF and candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav, who filed his papers against in constituency, was rejected on Wednesday after he failed to submit a certificate.

The (RO) Surendra Singh on Tuesday had issued a notice to Yadav, asking him to submit the certificate whether or not he was dismissed from the service for corruption or disloyalty to the government.

"You have not submitted the certificate to the effect that whether or not you were dismissed from the service for corruption or disloyalty with your nomination papers. You are directed through this notice to submit the aforementioned certificate till 11 am on May 1, 2019," the notice issued on Tuesday read.

Yadav, however, has alleged foul play and said that he would knock the doors of the on Thursday.

"My nomination has been rejected wrongly. I was asked to produce a certificate at 6.15 pm on Tuesday. We produced the evidence, but my nomination was rejected," he said.

"We will move the on Thursday," his said.

Yadav alleged that the RO, also the of Varanasi, of being under pressure. "DM Sahab is under pressure," he said.

Singh said: "A person who has been dismissed from service from state or Central governments within the last five years has to obtain a certificate that he or she has not been dismissed due to disloyalty or corruption. The certificate was not produced before 11 am. So the nomination was rejected."

Yadav alleged that he was given a very short period to submit the certificate.

"I told the RO that I am not Ambani or Adani who will go by a chartered plane to for the certificate. However, I produced the certificate but they rejected it in an authoritative manner. They said that I could not produce the certificate before 11 am," said Yadav.

He also alleged a conspiracy against him. "It is just a conspiracy against us. Modi ji is scared. It has been done intentionally," said Yadav, who was dismissed from the BSF in 2017 after complaining about the poor quality of served to the soldiers in a video, which went viral.

Yadav had posted four videos on in January 2017, which showed him complaining about at his camp along Indo- border in

He was named as the candidate from parliamentary constituency to take on Modi on Monday. Earlier, he was in the fray as an

seat was won by Modi in the last elections. He had defeated leader with a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

The election in Varanasi is slated to take place in the last phase of seven-phased elections on May 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)