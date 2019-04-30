I have only one voter-ID card: Gautam Gambhir

Former and BJP's East candidate, Gautam Gambhir, on Tuesday refuted leader Atishi's allegations of him holding two voter identity cards while asserting that he possesses only one identity document.

"I have only one voter-ID that is from I do not have any other voter-ID," told ANI during a roadshow in south Delhi's Jangpura area.

Downplaying the AAP's allegations, had earlier termed it as "negative politics".

"When a party has no vision and has not done anything in the last four and a half years, they stoop to these levels of allegations. There is a great difference between the thinking of BJP and We do positive We will do everything according to the rules," he told reporters on April 28.

On Monday, Atishi, who is facing and Arvinder Singh Lovely of the from East constituency, wrote a letter to the (RO), accusing Gambhir of repeatedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

"I file my formal complaint against Gautam Gambhir, East Parliamentary Constituency candidate, BJP, for distributing pamphlets without details such as printer's name and quantity in violation of the rules," she said in the letter.

had requested the RO to take strong action on her complaint and register an FIR against Gambhir. She also sought a 72 hour-ban on Gambhir from campaigning in the polls for allegedly violating the MCC several times.

Delhi, which has seven Lok Sabha seats at stake, will go to polls on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

