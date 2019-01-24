Sandra Bullock teams up with Netflix for comic book film 'Reborn

Oscar-winning has teamed up again with for 'Reborn' a film adaptation of fantasy comic of the same name by

also for the new venture, which follows the actress's phenomenally successful 'Birdbox' movie on according to

The plot of 'Reborn' focuses on Bonnie Black, an 80-year-old woman who dies and is resurrected as a young woman in the magical land of Adystria where monsters and dragons are a living reality. The story takes a thrilling turn when Black sets out on a mission to find her husband and faces many hurdles along the way.

The film is based on the comic by Mark Millar, a prominent contemporary comic book creator.

the 2010 Best Lead winner for 'The Blind Side' has teamed up with 'The Lego Batman' filmmaker and Vertigo for the upcoming project.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)