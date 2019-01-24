Sandra Bullock teams up with Netflix for comic book film 'Reborn

Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock has teamed up again with Netflix for 'Reborn' a film adaptation of fantasy comic of the same name by Millarworld.
Bullock also turns producer for the new venture, which follows the actress's phenomenally successful 'Birdbox' movie on Netflix according to the Hollywood Reporter.
The plot of 'Reborn' focuses on Bonnie Black, an 80-year-old woman who dies and is resurrected as a young woman in the magical land of Adystria where monsters and dragons are a living reality. The story takes a thrilling turn when Black sets out on a mission to find her husband and faces many hurdles along the way.
The film is based on the comic by writer Mark Millar, a prominent contemporary comic book creator.
Bullock the 2010 Best Lead Actress Oscar winner for 'The Blind Side' has teamed up with 'The Lego Batman' filmmaker Chris McKay and Vertigo Entertainment for the upcoming project.
