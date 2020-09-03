IPL 2020: CSK players to be tested for third time for Covid-19 on Sep 4

CSK CEO said that the ones who tested positive earlier will be tested once again only after their 14-day quarantine period is over. Photo: Shutterstock

are yet to start training for the 13th edition of the (IPL 2020) as 13 members tested positive for after landing in the UAE. And the franchise is set to plan their training schedule after the result of the third round of tests conducted on the team comes on Friday morning.

Speaking to news agency ANI, a CSK source said that the third round of tests was conducted on Thursday and the training schedule will be planned once the result comes on Friday morning.



Earlier, it came to light that two players along with 11 support staff members had tested positive for and that led to the BCCI issuing a statement that strict protocols were being followed and there was no reason to worry.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release.

On September 1, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had confirmed that there are no fresh cases in the contingent. He also said that the ones who tested positive earlier will be tested once again only after their 14-day quarantine period is over.

The CEO had said that there has been no fresh case and the contingent is negative except for the ones who had tested positive earlier. "Those who tested positive earlier will be tested again only after 14 days," he had said.