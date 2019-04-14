Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's sister joins Congress

-
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's sister Naina Jadeja on Sunday joined the Congress party in presence of the local leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
This comes almost a month after Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Rivaba had joined the BJP in the presence of Gujarat cabinet minister R C Faldu, MP Poonamben, and MLA Bakubai Jadeja ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.
Earlier Rivaba and her husband Jadeja had met Prime Minister Modi at his official residence in New Delhi.
Polling for 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
