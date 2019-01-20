Criminal complaint filed against BJP MLA Sadhana Singh for her 'eunuch' remark about Mayawati

The (BSP) on Sunday filed a criminal complaint against lawmaker for her objectionable remarks about former UP

The complaint was filed at station in Chandauli district of the state by who is in-charge of and zone of the party.

In his complaint, Gautam alleged that Sadhana who belongs to the general class while addressing a public meeting used "foul language" against and former knowing that she belongs to the Scheduled Caste.

"Singh made her remarks with intent to cause hurt to The lawmaker said that she could not decide that whether Mayawati is a man or a woman," he said in the complaint. Gautam also submitted a recording of Singh's speech along with his plaint.

"I would request the police to file a case against MLA under the relevant section of Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said Gautam.

However, MLA on Sunday expressed regrets for calling a "eunuch," stating that she did not intend to insult anyone.

Singh on Sunday issued a press release in Hindi, which roughly translates as, "Recently, the speech given by me was not intended to insult anyone, but to remind how the BJP had helped Mayawati in the Guest House case on June 2, 1995. "I didn't want to insult her. I would like to apologise if my words have hurt anyone," she said.

On Saturday, Sadhana Singh had alleged that Mayawati sold her dignity in exchange for power.

"I don't think Uttar Pradesh's former is a woman or a man. She doesn't understand the concept of dignity. Draupadi was a victim of sexual misconduct. She vowed to get revenge. That was a self-respecting woman. Look at this woman. Everything was looted from her, despite which she sold all her dignity to get power," Sadhana had said at a public rally in Chandrauli on Saturday.

"I take this opportunity to condemn Mayawati, who calls herself a woman. She is a shame on the entire womankind. BJP leaders saved her dignity, and she sold it for the sake of her comfort and power. Women from the entire country condemn her," Sadhana added.

Her comment drew flak from the BSP and its new ally amongst others.

The Commission for Women had also said that it would issue a notice to Sadhana Singh regarding her comments.

