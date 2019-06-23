Crocodile rescued from Gadhia village near Vadodara

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

A team of the Forest Department on Sunday rescued a crocodile in Gardhia village, some 80- km away from here.

The crocodile, 13-feet long and weighing 400 kilograms, was found in a pond inside the village which caused panic among the villagers.

Soon after, the Forest Department team reached the spot and captured the reptile.

Nitin Patel, a member of the Forest Department, said: "It was initially challenging to control the crocodile due to muddy conditions and crowd surrounding it."

"But we were able to capture it. It will be released in a safe natural habitat," he said.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 18:44 IST

