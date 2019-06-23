Crocodile rescued from Gadhia village near Vadodara

A team of the Forest Department on Sunday rescued a crocodile in Gardhia village, some 80- km away from here.
The crocodile, 13-feet long and weighing 400 kilograms, was found in a pond inside the village which caused panic among the villagers.
Soon after, the Forest Department team reached the spot and captured the reptile.
Nitin Patel, a member of the Forest Department, said: "It was initially challenging to control the crocodile due to muddy conditions and crowd surrounding it."
"But we were able to capture it. It will be released in a safe natural habitat," he said.
