Nitish Kumar responsible for deaths of children due to AES in Bihar: Upendra Kushwaha

Minister Kumar is solely responsible for the death of innocent children dying of (AES) in the state, said (RLSP) Kushwaha addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

" Minister Kumar is solely responsible for the death of innocents and small children. He is just seeing that children are dying but is doing nothing substantial for it. The whole health administration is left at the mercy of God by him," said Kushwaha.

"The vacancies against the post of doctors are far less than required in Hospitals and health centres. Not even one doctor is sanctioned for each hospital. If he is not able to do anything then he should say sorry to the people and resign," said Kushwaha.

The death toll due to (AES) touched 130 in Muzaffarpur, with 110 deaths at government-run SKMCH and 20 at

On June 18, Chief Secretary informed that 12 extra doctors have been deputed at SKMCH from different districts in Muzaffarpur, of which 4 are from and Hospital, 4 from and Hospital and 4 from and Hospital.

Kumar had announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to He had also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the

is a viral that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and of heart and kidney.

